Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Stock Position Lifted by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,544 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $17,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,347,434,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth $467,141,000. Canoe Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 158.1% in the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 844,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,054,000 after buying an additional 517,116 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth $239,244,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 45,888.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 255,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,750,000 after buying an additional 255,138 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In related news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total value of $7,531,605.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,791,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $536.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $412.00 and a 12-month high of $550.34. The company has a market cap of $124.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $526.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $503.48.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by $0.10. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The company had revenue of $42.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective (up from $580.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $574.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $628.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $601.64.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

