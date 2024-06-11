Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Raises Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 36.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 679,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 180,355 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $70,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CINF. London Co. of Virginia boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,773,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $283,658,000 after purchasing an additional 200,414 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $179,305,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 2.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,732,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $177,194,000 after acquiring an additional 33,942 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 2.6% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,353,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $138,419,000 after acquiring an additional 34,880 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,295,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $134,077,000 after purchasing an additional 186,629 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Cincinnati Financial Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of CINF opened at $115.26 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $95.01 and a 1 year high of $124.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.65.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.03. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CINF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CINF

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $113.47 per share, with a total value of $113,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,018.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cincinnati Financial

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.