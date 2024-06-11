Connectus Wealth LLC Has $1.40 Million Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Connectus Wealth LLC lowered its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 12,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,081,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,138,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth about $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.42.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of ADP stock opened at $246.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.64. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.53 and a twelve month high of $256.84.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.09. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 93.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

