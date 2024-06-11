Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Sold by Balyasny Asset Management L.P.

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. cut its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 63.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 282,364 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.42% of Watsco worth $71,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Watsco by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 44,737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,168,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in Watsco during the fourth quarter valued at $751,000. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at about $536,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter worth about $4,070,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Watsco by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 310,787 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Stock Performance

NYSE WSO opened at $463.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $452.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $421.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 0.88. Watsco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $337.58 and a fifty-two week high of $491.90.

Watsco Increases Dividend

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.09). Watsco had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $2.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $10.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.45. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.08%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Alexander Macdonald sold 5,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.41, for a total value of $2,487,830.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Watsco news, Director John Alexander Macdonald sold 5,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.41, for a total value of $2,487,830.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 774 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.85, for a total transaction of $366,759.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on WSO. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Watsco in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Watsco from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $404.25.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

