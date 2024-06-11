Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Grows Stock Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Hess were worth $3,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess Price Performance

NYSE:HES opened at $147.81 on Tuesday. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $129.12 and a 52 week high of $167.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $45.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $154.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.23.

Hess Announces Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 17.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.80%.

Insider Activity at Hess

In related news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 13,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.08, for a total value of $2,103,184.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,073,417.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Hess from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hess in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Hess from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Hess from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.83.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

