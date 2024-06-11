Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stock Position Lowered by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,147 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $23,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,089,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,920,548,000 after acquiring an additional 65,006 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 6.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,374,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,650,767,000 after purchasing an additional 269,571 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,856,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,541,967,000 after purchasing an additional 705,771 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,248,036,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Deere & Company by 2.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,061,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,155,430,000 after purchasing an additional 73,601 shares in the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE DE opened at $368.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $101.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.98. Deere & Company has a one year low of $353.15 and a one year high of $450.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $393.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $386.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.86 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 25.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 17.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $456.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.36.

View Our Latest Analysis on Deere & Company

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.