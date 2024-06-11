Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Purchases 3,297 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,297 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Copart were worth $3,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Copart by 161.9% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 92,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,513,000 after buying an additional 56,930 shares during the period. Ossiam boosted its holdings in Copart by 116.4% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 37,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 20,371 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Copart by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 448,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,970,000 after buying an additional 95,318 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter valued at about $934,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 809,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,674,000 after purchasing an additional 92,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CPRT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

In related news, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $34,662,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 19,687,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,374,604.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 285,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $15,751,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $34,662,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 19,687,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,374,604.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $53.59 on Tuesday. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.41 and a 12 month high of $58.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.14. The company has a market cap of $51.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74 and a beta of 1.26.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Copart had a net margin of 33.33% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

