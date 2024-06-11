Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Has $78.83 Million Stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 39.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 528,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 341,013 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $78,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WCN. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 4,114 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after buying an additional 5,255 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 153.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 33,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after buying an additional 20,327 shares during the period. 86.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WCN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $146.50 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Atb Cap Markets cut Waste Connections from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.94.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

Shares of Waste Connections stock opened at $167.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $165.70 and its 200-day moving average is $159.20. Waste Connections, Inc. has a one year low of $126.12 and a one year high of $173.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 9.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 37.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total transaction of $251,385.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,004 shares in the company, valued at $1,341,390.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $332,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,286. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total value of $251,385.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,341,390.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Waste Connections

(Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.