Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Has $81.30 Million Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. decreased its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 336,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,352 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $81,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 3,833.3% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total value of $6,538,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,700 shares in the company, valued at $3,844,638. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total value of $6,538,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,700 shares in the company, valued at $3,844,638. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Mcgrew sold 3,237 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total value of $827,053.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,270.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,031 shares of company stock valued at $12,582,321 over the last ninety days. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $251.68 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.89. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.50 and a 12 month high of $274.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.54 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a $1.01 dividend. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. HSBC increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $312.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.20.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

