Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Purchases New Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,086,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $79,897,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. owned 0.63% of UDR as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UDR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of UDR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,065,482,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in UDR by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 8,117,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,807,000 after buying an additional 2,145,242 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in UDR by 35.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,066,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,722,000 after buying an additional 1,339,276 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in UDR during the third quarter worth $45,428,000. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in UDR during the fourth quarter worth $35,007,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Get UDR alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays downgraded UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler raised UDR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on UDR from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Mizuho increased their price target on UDR from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on UDR from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UDR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.65.

UDR Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE UDR opened at $39.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.13. The company has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 6.61 and a quick ratio of 6.61. UDR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $44.02.

UDR Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.19%.

Insider Activity at UDR

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 90,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total value of $3,556,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 849,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,580,776.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other UDR news, SVP Michael D. Lacy sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $171,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,566 shares in the company, valued at $326,964.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total transaction of $3,556,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 849,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,580,776.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UDR Profile

(Free Report)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.