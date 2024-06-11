Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Bought by Balyasny Asset Management L.P.

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 37.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 317,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,891 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.22% of Biogen worth $82,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 22,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. Humankind Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 63,396 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,405,000 after acquiring an additional 26,350 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Stock Performance

Shares of BIIB opened at $225.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of -0.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.31. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.44 and a 1 year high of $319.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BIIB. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $294.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $317.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.50.

About Biogen

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

See Also

