Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Takes $89.83 Million Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,720,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,832,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Evergy during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Evergy by 222.2% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Evergy by 3,263.6% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Evergy during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Evergy in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Evergy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Evergy in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Evergy from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.83.

Evergy Price Performance

Evergy stock opened at $53.05 on Tuesday. Evergy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.92 and a 52-week high of $61.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.27 and a 200-day moving average of $51.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). Evergy had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Evergy’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $0.6425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.17%.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

