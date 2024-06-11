Neuberger Berman Group LLC Raises Stake in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 38.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,133 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,586 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in UiPath were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in UiPath during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in UiPath during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in UiPath during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in UiPath during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in UiPath during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PATH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of UiPath from $28.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of UiPath in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of UiPath in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of UiPath from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.12.

PATH stock opened at $12.01 on Tuesday. UiPath Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.53 and a 1-year high of $27.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.81.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. UiPath had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $405.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.32 million. Equities research analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $791,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 946,848 shares in the company, valued at $18,738,121.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 96,000 shares of company stock worth $2,023,440 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

