Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Boosts Holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 219.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,079,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 740,992 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $86,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WH. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 354,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,701,000 after purchasing an additional 176,381 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 37,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 6,442 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,168,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,421,000 after purchasing an additional 220,737 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 607,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,858,000 after purchasing an additional 227,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,276,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,615,000 after purchasing an additional 45,062 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 0.4 %

WH stock opened at $71.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.76 and its 200 day moving average is $76.19. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $65.54 and a one year high of $81.73.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $305.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.24 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 41.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 53.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 4,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.46, for a total transaction of $280,618.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,995,030.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 4,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.46, for a total value of $280,618.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,995,030.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti sold 196,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total transaction of $14,399,027.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,712 shares in the company, valued at $27,708,952.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 206,933 shares of company stock valued at $15,130,227 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WH has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.17.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts



Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

