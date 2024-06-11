Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:EDF)

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 57.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund alerts:

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund stock opened at $5.63 on Tuesday. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $5.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.88.

About Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.