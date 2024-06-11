Zacks Research Weighs in on Carpenter Technology Co.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:CRS)

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Carpenter Technology in a report released on Monday, June 10th. Zacks Research analyst S. Deb now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $4.33 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.23. The consensus estimate for Carpenter Technology’s current full-year earnings is $4.31 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Carpenter Technology’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.69 EPS.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CRS. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Carpenter Technology from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.67.

Carpenter Technology Price Performance

Carpenter Technology stock opened at $103.99 on Tuesday. Carpenter Technology has a 12 month low of $50.18 and a 12 month high of $112.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 39.54 and a beta of 1.47.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.25. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $684.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carpenter Technology

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,492,000. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Carpenter Technology

In related news, Director Steven E. Karol sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.57, for a total transaction of $3,117,670.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 244,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,551,751.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven E. Karol sold 31,000 shares of Carpenter Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.57, for a total value of $3,117,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 244,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,551,751.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP James D. Dee sold 23,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total value of $2,616,612.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 84,798 shares in the company, valued at $9,434,625.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,678 shares of company stock valued at $6,261,693 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.42%.

About Carpenter Technology

(Get Free Report)

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.