TR Property Investment Trust plc (LON:TRY) Raises Dividend to GBX 10.05 Per Share

TR Property Investment Trust plc (LON:TRY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, June 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.05 ($0.13) per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This is an increase from TR Property Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $5.65. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

TR Property Investment Trust Stock Performance

LON TRY opened at GBX 321.50 ($4.09) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 380.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 341.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -185.41 and a beta of 0.93. TR Property Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 252.95 ($3.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 345 ($4.39). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 4.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at TR Property Investment Trust

In related news, insider Kate Bolsover acquired 6,670 shares of TR Property Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 313 ($3.99) per share, for a total transaction of £20,877.10 ($26,584.87). Company insiders own 5.03% of the company’s stock.

About TR Property Investment Trust

TR Property Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund is managed by Thames River Capital LLP. It invests in public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating in the real estate sector.

