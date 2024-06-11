Great Elm Capital Corp. – 6.75% (NASDAQ:GECCM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

Great Elm Capital Corp. – 6.75% (NASDAQ:GECCM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4266 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This is an increase from Great Elm Capital Corp. – 6.75%’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.
Great Elm Capital Corp. – 6.75% Stock Down 0.4 %
GECCM stock opened at $25.17 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.12 and a 200-day moving average of $25.11. Great Elm Capital Corp. – 6.75% has a fifty-two week low of $24.41 and a fifty-two week high of $26.52.
