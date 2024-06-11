Great Elm Capital Corp. – 6.75% (NASDAQ:GECCM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

Great Elm Capital Corp. – 6.75% (NASDAQ:GECCM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4266 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This is an increase from Great Elm Capital Corp. – 6.75%’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

Great Elm Capital Corp. – 6.75% Stock Down 0.4 %

GECCM stock opened at $25.17 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.12 and a 200-day moving average of $25.11. Great Elm Capital Corp. – 6.75% has a fifty-two week low of $24.41 and a fifty-two week high of $26.52.

Get Great Elm Capital Corp. - 6.75% alerts:

About Great Elm Capital Corp. – 6.75%

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Great Elm Capital Corp. is an externally managed, specialty finance company focused on investing in debt instruments of middle market companies. GECC elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. GECC seeks to generate attractive, risk-adjusted returns through both current income and capital appreciation.

Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Capital Corp. - 6.75% Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Capital Corp. - 6.75% and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.