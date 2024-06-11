Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.8% per year over the last three years.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE NCV opened at $3.25 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.19 and a 200 day moving average of $3.25. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund has a 1 year low of $2.84 and a 1 year high of $3.59.

About Virtus Convertible & Income Fund

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

