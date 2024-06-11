Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.1056 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BGH opened at $14.40 on Tuesday. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a twelve month low of $11.92 and a twelve month high of $14.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.15 and a 200 day moving average of $13.92.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Company Profile

Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.

