Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Makes New $67.18 Million Investment in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 415,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $67,177,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.63% of Reinsurance Group of America as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 129.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 116.3% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 532.8% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $212.00 price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $189.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.82.

Reinsurance Group of America Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $204.54 on Tuesday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $135.07 and a 1 year high of $213.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $198.62 and a 200 day moving average of $180.91. The stock has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.92.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.47. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 20.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is presently 26.42%.

Insider Transactions at Reinsurance Group of America

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP John W. Hayden sold 1,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.85, for a total transaction of $365,503.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,410,956.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

(Free Report)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.