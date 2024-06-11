Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Invests $64.02 Million in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 271,826 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,018,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 3,625.0% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 14,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.03, for a total transaction of $4,700,048.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 252,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,284,103.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.14, for a total transaction of $243,892.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,183,008.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 14,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.03, for a total value of $4,700,048.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 252,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,284,103.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 387,368 shares of company stock valued at $114,345,043. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE ANET opened at $297.75 on Tuesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.32 and a 12 month high of $329.04. The company has a market capitalization of $93.30 billion, a PE ratio of 41.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.49.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.24. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 37.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $306.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.22.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

