Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Acquires 246,769 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 113.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 463,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246,769 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. owned 0.62% of Churchill Downs worth $62,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHDN. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 35.6% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 17.9% in the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 9,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 1.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 216,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the third quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 1.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.
Churchill Downs Stock Up 0.0 %
CHDN stock opened at $134.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.38 and a 200 day moving average of $124.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 52 week low of $106.45 and a 52 week high of $141.89.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts recently commented on CHDN shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Churchill Downs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Churchill Downs has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.25.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Churchill Downs news, Director Paul C. Varga purchased 3,800 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $130.22 per share, with a total value of $494,836.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,763,618.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Churchill Downs Profile
Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; and casino gaming.
