Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Strategic Global Advisors LLC

Strategic Global Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 40.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,899 shares during the period. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Humana by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 58,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,668,000 after buying an additional 15,987 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in Humana by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 10,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Ossiam increased its stake in Humana by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,865 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Humana during the fourth quarter worth about $2,810,000. Finally, Socorro Asset Management LP increased its stake in Humana by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Socorro Asset Management LP now owns 11,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUM stock opened at $349.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $298.61 and a twelve month high of $530.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $333.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $361.78. The stock has a market cap of $42.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.52.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $1.11. Humana had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Humana from $427.00 to $396.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Humana from $415.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Humana from $413.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $342.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $423.63.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

