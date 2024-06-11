Strategic Global Advisors LLC Sells 26,270 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC lessened its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 85.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 26,270 shares during the period. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in IQVIA by 8.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,936 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,398 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,750 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in IQVIA by 44.6% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,290 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in IQVIA by 9.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 670 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on IQVIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of IQVIA from $254.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.40.

NYSE:IQV opened at $215.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.35. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.42 and a fifty-two week high of $261.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.54.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.11. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

