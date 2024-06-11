argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Shares Bought by Balyasny Asset Management L.P.

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 79.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,156 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in argenx were worth $62,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in argenx by 717.2% during the 4th quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in argenx by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,102,000 after buying an additional 3,967 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in argenx by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,505,000 after buying an additional 3,374 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in argenx by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 591,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,087,000 after buying an additional 10,080 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in argenx by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,972,000 after buying an additional 6,262 shares during the period. 60.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ARGX. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $521.00 target price on shares of argenx in a report on Thursday, April 18th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on argenx from $471.00 to $468.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on argenx from $515.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on argenx from $472.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on argenx from $560.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $520.68.

Shares of argenx stock opened at $379.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $375.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $391.50. argenx SE has a 12-month low of $327.73 and a 12-month high of $550.76.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $412.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.03 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 14.14% and a negative net margin of 22.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.52) EPS. On average, analysts predict that argenx SE will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren's syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

