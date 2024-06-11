Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Strategic Global Advisors LLC

Strategic Global Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 40.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,181 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 13,758 shares during the quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares in the company, valued at $109,245,746.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Tony West sold 89,234 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $6,083,974.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 124,945 shares in the company, valued at $8,518,750.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,245,746.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 607,984 shares of company stock worth $40,279,537. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of UBER opened at $68.60 on Tuesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.09 and a 1-year high of $82.14. The stock has a market cap of $143.34 billion, a PE ratio of 110.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.53). Uber Technologies had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UBER has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 16th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on UBER

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.