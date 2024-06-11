Strategic Global Advisors LLC Sells 250 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,566,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 17,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,247,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:NVS opened at $105.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $215.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.58. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $92.19 and a 52 week high of $108.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $11.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 32.15%. On average, equities analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.67.

View Our Latest Report on Novartis

Novartis Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.