Strategic Global Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 40.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,514 shares during the quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 15,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,956,000 after buying an additional 4,704 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 3,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 575.7% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 288,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,793,000 after buying an additional 245,536 shares during the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hubbell Price Performance

NYSE HUBB opened at $369.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $396.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $365.54. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52 week low of $248.37 and a 52 week high of $429.61. The company has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. Hubbell had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $435.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Hubbell in a report on Monday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $427.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $400.00 to $384.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $386.57.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 1,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.79, for a total transaction of $449,909.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,722,348.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Neal J. Keating acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $378.77 per share, for a total transaction of $189,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,571 shares in the company, valued at $3,246,437.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 1,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.79, for a total transaction of $449,909.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,722,348.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,055 shares of company stock worth $1,232,139 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Featured Stories

