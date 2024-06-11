RBC Bearings (RBC) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of RBC Bearings (NYSE: RBC) recently:

5/29/2024 – RBC Bearings is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/28/2024 – RBC Bearings had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $245.00 to $276.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/23/2024 – RBC Bearings had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $310.00 to $330.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/21/2024 – RBC Bearings had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $245.00 to $276.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/21/2024 – RBC Bearings had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $309.00 to $328.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

RBC Bearings Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of RBC stock opened at $276.10 on Tuesday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1-year low of $203.65 and a 1-year high of $299.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $267.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.55.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.22. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $413.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of RBC Bearings

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBC. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in RBC Bearings by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,959,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in RBC Bearings by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 277,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,051,000 after acquiring an additional 9,557 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 3rd quarter worth about $267,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in RBC Bearings by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,422,000.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

