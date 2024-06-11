Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Acquired by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 59.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,112 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,369 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.07% of Lennar worth $29,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Coastline Trust Co lifted its stake in Lennar by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 24,515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 10,957 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Lennar by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,925 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,056,000 after acquiring an additional 11,851 shares in the last quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Lennar during the 4th quarter worth about $3,356,000. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lennar during the 4th quarter worth about $900,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Lennar by 6,297.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 662,277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,706,000 after purchasing an additional 651,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total value of $1,627,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,927,938.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lennar news, Director Amy Banse acquired 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $157.00 per share, with a total value of $247,275.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,863. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total value of $1,627,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,927,938.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Lennar from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Lennar from $179.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Lennar from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Lennar from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.88.

Lennar Trading Up 0.9 %

LEN opened at $155.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.57. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $102.90 and a 52 week high of $172.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The construction company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 14.46 EPS for the current year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 14.02%.

Lennar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Articles

