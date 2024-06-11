Neuberger Berman Group LLC Takes $522,000 Position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,947 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 103,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Tabor Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,046,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 306.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after acquiring an additional 55,596 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 7,970.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 103,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,954,000 after acquiring an additional 102,582 shares in the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTNX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutanix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.77.

Nutanix Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NTNX opened at $53.92 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.52 and its 200-day moving average is $57.41. Nutanix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.47 and a 12 month high of $73.69. The firm has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -770.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.11.

Insider Activity at Nutanix

In other Nutanix news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 53,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total value of $3,434,688.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,368,008.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Tyler Wall sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $933,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,708. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 53,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total transaction of $3,434,688.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,368,008.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 104,506 shares of company stock worth $6,668,188. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Nutanix

(Free Report)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.