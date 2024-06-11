Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 256,811 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 90.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 256,811 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in PPL in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in PPL by 179.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PPL in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PPL in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in PPL by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Argus upgraded shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of PPL from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.45.

PPL Price Performance

PPL stock opened at $28.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.08. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $22.20 and a 1 year high of $29.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.15.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. PPL had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

PPL Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.2575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

