Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) Shares Acquired by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Azenta were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AZTA. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Azenta during the third quarter worth $33,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Azenta during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Azenta during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Azenta during the third quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Azenta by 17.5% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. 99.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Azenta stock opened at $54.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -20.27 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.50. Azenta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.37 and a 52 week high of $69.16.

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $159.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.89 million. Azenta had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 23.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Azenta from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Azenta in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Azenta from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Azenta has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.40.

About Azenta

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

