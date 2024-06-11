Neuberger Berman Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,520 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Sanofi by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 114,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,148,000 after acquiring an additional 14,871 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Sanofi by 82.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 6,847 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Sanofi by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 15,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sanofi by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 316,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,991,000 after purchasing an additional 25,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Sanofi by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 18,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Sanofi Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SNY stock opened at $48.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $123.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.60. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $42.63 and a twelve month high of $55.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.96. The firm had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 26.25%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanofi Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $1.478 dividend. This is a positive change from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.38. This represents a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Sanofi’s payout ratio is 74.37%.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

