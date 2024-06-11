Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 3,899 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,954 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,899 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Olin by 122.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,029,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $271,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772,274 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council raised its position in Olin by 279.8% during the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 60,392 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 44,492 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Olin by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 188,973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,195,000 after purchasing an additional 48,625 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Olin by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,635,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $196,167,000 after purchasing an additional 126,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Olin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,350,000. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OLN opened at $50.19 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Olin Co. has a 12 month low of $41.71 and a 12 month high of $60.60. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.47.

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Olin had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is 28.78%.

A number of research firms have commented on OLN. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Olin from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Olin from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Olin from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Olin from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Olin from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

