State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 38,128 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 38,128 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $26,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Security National Bank bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on UPS. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.95.

NYSE UPS opened at $137.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.27. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.58 and a 12 month high of $192.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.84 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. On average, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.49%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

