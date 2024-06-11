KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Stock Holdings Lessened by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 44.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,219 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,849 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 433.0% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in KB Home in the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. 96.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wedbush increased their price objective on KB Home from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on KB Home from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on KB Home from $68.50 to $70.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on KB Home from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.30.

Insider Transactions at KB Home

In related news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 3,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $275,858.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,334.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 3,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $275,858.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,334.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Albert Z. Praw sold 22,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $1,553,637.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,500,746.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,460 shares of company stock worth $4,384,468. Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of KB Home stock opened at $69.31 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.17. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.77. KB Home has a 1 year low of $42.11 and a 1 year high of $74.65.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The construction company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 15.78%. KB Home’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that KB Home will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KB Home Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from KB Home’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.61%.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

