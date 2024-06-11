Neuberger Berman Group LLC Acquires Shares of 5,856 PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,856 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. Barclays PLC grew its stake in PVH by 4.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,854 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 137,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 6.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 658,620 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,391,000 after purchasing an additional 37,300 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 42.6% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 3.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP James Holmes sold 3,000 shares of PVH stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $325,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,507,054.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PVH opened at $120.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.49. PVH Corp. has a 1 year low of $69.27 and a 1 year high of $141.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.15.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The textile maker reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

PVH declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, April 1st that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to purchase up to 24% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.33%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PVH shares. Barclays raised their target price on PVH from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of PVH in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. TD Cowen raised their target price on PVH from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price target on PVH from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on PVH from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.81.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

