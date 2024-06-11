Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Shares Acquired by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 57.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,307 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 88,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 1.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 1.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 61,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 176.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. 26.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FOX alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at FOX

In other FOX news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $1,027,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,788,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 13,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $407,006.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,408,862 shares in the company, valued at $43,519,747.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $1,027,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,788,059.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn raised FOX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FOX

FOX Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FOX opened at $31.40 on Tuesday. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $25.82 and a 1-year high of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.62. The company has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.83.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

FOX Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.