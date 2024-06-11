Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $1.01 Million Holdings in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,293 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQNR. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 136.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 558.9% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EQNR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.40 to $28.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Equinor ASA in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Equinor ASA Price Performance

Shares of EQNR opened at $28.14 on Tuesday. Equinor ASA has a 12-month low of $24.44 and a 12-month high of $34.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.95 and its 200 day moving average is $28.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $87.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.83.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $25.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.03 billion. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 9.30%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinor ASA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

About Equinor ASA

(Free Report)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.