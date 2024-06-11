Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 5,418 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 41.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,418 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in M&T Bank by 15.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,840,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $612,138,000 after purchasing an additional 650,796 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,730,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,265,000 after acquiring an additional 4,419 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $232,322,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 3.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,671,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,404,000 after acquiring an additional 59,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,451,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,037,000 after acquiring an additional 100,008 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com downgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $159.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.04.

M&T Bank Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $143.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $108.53 and a 52 week high of $156.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $146.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.78.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 10.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 36.51%.

Insider Activity at M&T Bank

In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,638 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total transaction of $226,387.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,662.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other M&T Bank news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 1,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.78, for a total value of $280,033.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,579 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,278.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total value of $226,387.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,362 shares in the company, valued at $464,662.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,398 shares of company stock valued at $18,906,672 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

