Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 36,562 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 66.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 36,562 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in shares of FMC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 143.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FMC by 827.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

FMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on FMC from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on FMC from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on FMC from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on FMC in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.56.

NYSE FMC opened at $54.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. FMC Co. has a 1-year low of $49.49 and a 1-year high of $108.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.66 and a 200-day moving average of $59.14. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.88.

FMC last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. FMC had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $918.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. FMC’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

