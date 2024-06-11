Neuberger Berman Group LLC Acquires 16,372 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 35.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,419 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 16,372 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in V.F. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,059,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new stake in V.F. during the fourth quarter valued at $46,646,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in V.F. by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,413,169 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $235,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016,470 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of V.F. by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,098,812 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 559.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,113,192 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,670,000 after purchasing an additional 944,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

Get V.F. alerts:

V.F. Stock Performance

NYSE VFC opened at $13.17 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.86 and its 200-day moving average is $15.37. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $21.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.53.

V.F. Announces Dividend

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.34). V.F. had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a positive return on equity of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on VFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on V.F. from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of V.F. in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.06.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VFC

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Bracken Darrell bought 75,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $997,152.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 219,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,916,828.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About V.F.

(Free Report)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.