Neuberger Berman Group LLC Decreases Position in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its holdings in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,067 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GMAB. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Genmab A/S by 315.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Genmab A/S in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Genmab A/S in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Genmab A/S by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. 7.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Genmab A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GMAB opened at $27.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.63. The company has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.99. Genmab A/S has a 52-week low of $26.32 and a 52-week high of $42.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Genmab A/S ( NASDAQ:GMAB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $603.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.23 million. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 30.74% and a return on equity of 18.90%. On average, analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GMAB

Genmab A/S Profile

(Free Report)

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.