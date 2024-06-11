Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Stock Holdings Decreased by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,502 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.06% of Korn Ferry worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Korn Ferry in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Korn Ferry by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Korn Ferry by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on KFY. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. William Blair raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Korn Ferry presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.67.

KFY stock opened at $62.53 on Tuesday. Korn Ferry has a 12 month low of $44.45 and a 12 month high of $69.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

