Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 81,135 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 38.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,135 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 246,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 27,077 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 173.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 311,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 197,760 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,479,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,349,000 after acquiring an additional 325,747 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,345,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,974,000 after acquiring an additional 227,145 shares during the period. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amcor in the fourth quarter valued at $763,000. 45.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amcor alerts:

Amcor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMCR opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.85. Amcor plc has a one year low of $8.45 and a one year high of $10.51.

Amcor Announces Dividend

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 4.75%. Amcor’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Amcor from $9.90 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AMCR

Amcor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.