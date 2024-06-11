W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Acquired by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 58.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,235 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $18,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XML Financial LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at about $328,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

GWW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $1,000.00 to $975.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Stephens upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $740.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,075.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $959.44.

GWW stock opened at $897.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.19. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $674.41 and a one year high of $1,034.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $949.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $914.89.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $9.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 54.31%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $2.05 dividend. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.64%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

