4,126 Shares in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Purchased by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. XML Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 22,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 38,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,176,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 386,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,481,000 after purchasing an additional 8,954 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 5,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total transaction of $932,122.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,164.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $5,502,783.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,365 shares in the company, valued at $7,051,617. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 5,922 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total transaction of $932,122.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,164.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,864 shares of company stock valued at $7,567,178. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 0.0 %

Phillips 66 stock opened at $138.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $150.14 and its 200-day moving average is $143.51. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $89.74 and a fifty-two week high of $174.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The company had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 35.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com lowered Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $179.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PSX

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.