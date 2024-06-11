Unigestion Holding SA Has $787,000 Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Unigestion Holding SA grew its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 91.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,816 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FAST. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 24.7% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Fastenal by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 96,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Fastenal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $436,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Fastenal by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 12.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 417,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,786,000 after purchasing an additional 45,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $63.38 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.02. Fastenal has a one year low of $53.83 and a one year high of $79.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.98% and a net margin of 15.68%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 77.23%.

FAST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Fastenal from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Fastenal from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.33.

In other Fastenal news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 11,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $832,472.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fastenal news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 11,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $832,472.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel L. Johnson acquired 3,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.38 per share, with a total value of $229,073.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,486.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

